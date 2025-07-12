Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

About Ron Paul

Few American politicians have a body of work as impressive as author and former House Rep. Ron Paul. As one of our nation’s most treasured advocates of conservative and libertarian values, Paul truly stands in a league of his own.

His impressive public service career dates all the way back to the Vietnam War, when he served in the US Air Force and Air National Guard. To this day, the weight of Paul’s accomplishments, courage, and legacy remains unmatched.

With all the challenges facing our nation right now, we need more leaders like Paul. Speaking truth to power isn’t always easy. Neither is holding the line when you’re constantly under attack by opposing forces.

Yet time and time again, through public service, his work as a physician, and in politics, Ron Paul has never backed down.

A Libertarian Icon With Conservative Values

Few leaders in our nation’s history have the impressive resume of Ron Paul. As a libertarian, he’s famous for supporting limited government and classical liberalism, while opposing military intervention and the tyrannical surveillance of Americans.

Paul is one of this nation’s most respected leaders, owing to feats like his bestselling 2009 book End the Fed, support for abolishing the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and founding of pro liberty media platforms like the Ron Paul Liberty Report and the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.

His record in political activism remains unmatched, too. In addition to mentoring freedom minded young people and remaining active in public speaking, Paul is beloved by constitutional conservatives, libertarians, and fiscal hawks.

Over the past several decades, his political profile advanced amid multiple campaigns for the White House. After his 1988 run as a Libertarian candidate, Paul followed up with GOP candidacies in 2008 and 2012.

In between his presidential runs, Paul also served as a Texas representative until retiring in 2013.

The Intellectual America Needs

Equally as impressive as Ron Paul’s military service and political career are the ways in which he’s inspired pivotal debates.

Because of his public profile, this country has been made to address matters like civil liberties, monetary policies, and the appropriate role of government. In many ways, these important debates and conversations remain ongoing.

Paul has never backed down from anything, even when targeted and mocked by his critics. In fact, he’s consistently highlighted the danger of leaving America’s future up to chance or abandoning constitutional principles because it’s easier to cut corners.

Across party lines, very few leaders have come close to matching this integrity and devotion to our country.

An Impressive Medical Background

Joining Ron Paul’s role in the military and politics is his work in the medical field. He holds a medical degree from the Duke University School of Medicine, which fueled his obstetrician-gynecologist career during the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s.

While practicing in Texas, Paul safely delivered more than 4,000 babies.

Most Americans are familiar with his leadership and advocacy in politics, yet few know just how many lives Paul changed while practicing medicine.

While in private practice, he also declined Medicaid and Medicare, aligning with support for limited government presence in healthcare.

The Best of America Personified

Spanning multiple industries, there’s no doubt that Ron Paul has left his mark on the very soul of America.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Paul always valued hard work. This is well documented upon observing his early work for the family’s dairy business. Later on, Paul earned a biology degree from Gettysburg College before obtaining his more well known medical degree.

Whether in medicine, the military, or politics, Ron Paul has never wavered on principle. He’s always stood up for the rights of individuals and the liberties that make America great.

Our nation, without a doubt, is better due to the decades of service from this libertarian minded conservative.

Stand With Ron Paul and Lovers of Liberty

Ron Paul currently promotes conservatism and libertarianism via media platforms like The Ron Paul Liberty Report. He also speaks on college campuses and publishes content through his company, Ron Paul & Associates.

America has many challenges ahead and we need leaders like Paul standing by us on the frontlines.

Read the Ron Paul Revolution and unite with other liberty minded patriots.

If you also love this country’s freedoms, subscribe today for full access to the newsletter.

This is a Ron Paul fan page and not affiliated with the former Congressman or his associations.