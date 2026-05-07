We know all too well the way the neoconservatives operate; they don’t need an excuse to launch their next “liberation” campaign. Now we’re being told JD Vance may soon embark on another one.

In its latest installment of its Liberty Report series, the Ron Paul Institute issues a blunt warning, calling out the current administration’s “interventionist fever dreams.”

This is not simply a radical fringe ideology. Rather, it represents the core principle of liberty-based foreign policy which Ron Paul has advocated for decades; a philosophy rooted in a desire to prevent ongoing wars and prevent the creation of empires.

Paul’s Imagination is Powerful and Clairvoyant

Let us consider this scenario. A new crisis erupts in the Middle East; rumors begin to surface regarding increasing conflict with Iran; then Pakistan becomes part of the discussion.

Why?

The reason is simple.

There are always ways to create opportunities for intervention and the U.S. government has long relied upon a predictable formula for creating such opportunities.

Create tension, intervene, repeat.

Since the beginning of his congressional career, Ron Paul has sounded the alarm on the dangers of perpetual war and policing the globe. His message has consistently emphasized that non-intervention does not represent isolationism.

Rather, it is a form of sanity. It also represents a preference for maintaining peace at home through the strength of our economy, rather than through our constant entanglement in foreign affairs.

And now comes the most frightening aspect of this situation. It’s detailed below for our paid subscribers.