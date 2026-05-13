It seems there is another way to view this crisis. What if the true cause of the doubling of your family’s health care bill was not the greed of doctors or Big Pharma, but rather the never-ending money machine run by Washington through the Federal Reserve?

Families across America are staring down these outrageous medical bills trying to figure out how to survive. Year after year, premiums rise.

Deductible increases continue.

Simple treatments that cost hundreds only ten years ago are now costing thousands.

Savings dwindle as healthcare costs out pace the overall economy by double digit margins. One astute observer shared an opinion on X recently stating that this nightmare can be traced directly to fiat money and the irresponsible actions of the Federal Reserve.

Ron Paul Nailed It

Ron Paul has been sounding this warning for fifty years. Paul, a long time advocate of sound money, identified the inflationary trap set off by the Federal Reserve many years before it forced desperate measures upon ordinary Americans.

When Paul spoke out in the 1970s as a young Congressman regarding the abandonment of the gold standard in 1971 he stated that this act released a torrent of unbacked dollars.

Paul argued that fiat currency allows politicians and bankers to debase the dollar, reducing purchasing power and causing price increases in essential goods including healthcare.

As for the statistics. Healthcare spending per individual increased from approximately $353 in 1980 to over $13,000 today adjusting for general inflation which doesn’t tell the whole picture. Most of this increase in healthcare spending is due to inflation caused by the debasement of the dollar.

Since the Federal Reserve took control and implemented their free-for-all of interest rate reduction and quantitative easing, the U.S. dollar has lost over 85% of its original purchasing power.

Paul clearly said: End the Fed or Watch Prosperity Disintegrate Under Artificial Booms and Busts.

How Does the Fed Cause Your Increasing Emergency Room Visit?

The Federal Reserve’s low interest rate binges and quantitative easing release fresh dollars into the system. These new dollars flow into assets first then eventually trickle into consumers’ prices.

Since healthcare is a necessity and can not be shopped around, it suffers the greatest burden. Providers and insurers pass on the costs of increasing supply chain and labor expenses, plus increasing debt servicing.

The followers of Paul’s “Ron Paul Revolution” have been chanting it for decades: audit the Fed, expose Fort Knox’s empty vaults, and go back to sound money based on gold.

When Paul introduced his audit the Fed bills to Congress year after year, critics dismissed them as crackpot ideas. Critics laughed at Paul labeling him a conspiracy theorist for criticizing the Fed’s secrecy and lack of accountability.

However, History continues to support Paul at each step.

Remember 2008?

Paul forecasted the housing bubble created by easy money would come crashing down spectacularly. It did wiping out trillions.

Jump ahead to COVID-19 era trillion-dollar stimuli: inflation roars back to haunt healthcare. Prescription drug prices rose by 20%, hospital stay costs for families have risen by 50% since 2020.

In response to dire data showing increasing healthcare inflation, the user praises Paul directly: advocates stopping the Fed and advocating for sound money to help combat it. Paul advocated non-interference in markets allowing liberty and honest currency to flourish in place of bureaucrats making decisions.

So, what’s the plan? Subscribers can access it below?