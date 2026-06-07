Why did it take so long for some portions of the liberty community to give Ron Paul credit where credit is due on no more wars and a foreign policy rooted in the Constitution?

Years of selective emphasis are indicative of a pattern that kept Ron Paul’s complete record on peace at arm’s length.

Subscribers (who want the complete picture of how these ideas developed across decades) can find early access and the full archive. This way, instead of letting selective retellings dominate, readers get the record straight.

The recent post on X captured the frustration well. It called out the tendency to discuss non-intervention and peace today while skirting around the figure who built a national platform around those exact positions before they trended again.

Ron Paul warned about endless entanglements when few in Congress would. He made direct links between those Warnings and inflation at home and the erosion of sound money. However, some platforms viewed the Ron Paul Revolution as background noise rather than the through line that it actually was.

This approach created real gaps. Listeners heard modern takes on restraint without learning how Paul connected foreign policy choices to pushes for an audit the Fed and ultimately ending the Fed. They missed the consistent argument that gold standard principles protect liberty by limiting the government’s ability to fund overseas adventures via unlimited monetary expansion.

Those connections were not side notes. They formed the core of his case that intervention abroad always cycles back to weaken the republic.

So, what’s the answer? Paul’s got it. We detail his solutions below for subscribers.