Ron Paul said “has much changed?” in a recent video clip that was shared by Young Americans for Liberty. Those words are a direct shot through the noise and a clear reminder of some of the same old truths that have been ignored by Washington elites.

Imagine this: A liberty champion lays out the case against endless money printing (the Federal Reserve), endless wars, and the destruction of our constitution.

Now fast forward to today. The Federal Reserve is pumping trillions into the economy, inflation is wiping away peoples’ life savings, and America is funding conflict all around the world.

Meanwhile, we’re watching our borders be weakened at home. Ron Paul’s message from over ten years ago needs to be answered.

Was Dr. Paul able to predict everything that would happen?

Dr. Paul focused primarily on the Fed in his early critique. He urged Congress to pass legislation to audit the Fed which would expose the secretive central banking system responsible for fueling inflation and debt.

At the time, the United States had a national debt of approximately 16 trillion dollars. Today, that number is above 35 trillion dollars, according to the US Treasury Department. As a proponent of sound money (gold standard) Paul expressed concerns about how Fiat Currency could lead to the devaluation of the dollar.

Every household can see this in their grocery bill going up 25% since 2020, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Fort Knox audits? No way, still a secret after all these years even though Dr. Paul has called for them repeatedly.

You won’t believe how his foreign policy predictions turn out today. The juicy details are below for paid subscribers