In 2012, Ron Paul warned us about a war with Iran

I can’t believe we’re back to this again.

Bombs are currently falling on Iran. U.S. jet fighters, Israeli missiles, and explosions are illuminating the city of Tehran. The Supreme Leader of Iran is reportedly deceased. The objective of regime change has officially been declared by Donald Trump – major combat operations to destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities, to eliminate its naval fleet, and to disable its missile program.

At the same time, a 14 year old video featuring Ron Paul is trending on X.

In 2012 Ron Paul spoke very calmly and clearly to explain why he believed “they” (the U.S. government) were preparing to wage war on Iran and that “people are so eager to get in another war.” He stated, “This country does not need another war. We need to leave the ones we’re in.”

Ron Paul was correct then. He is correct now.

The establishment labeled Ron Paul as an isolationist, a crackpot, and a threat to national security. While he explained the concept of blowback, how sanctions are acts of war, how placing U.S. aircraft carriers in the Persian Gulf and strangling Iran economically will lead to the exact circumstances that exist today, the establishment laughed at him.

They didn’t listen to Ron Paul.

Now we are paying for it.

Consider the situation in 2012. Barack Obama was president, but the same group of people that advised him were the same neocon warmonger types who had advised George W. Bush – think tank warriors who constantly sought ways to send other people’s children to their deaths. Sanctions continued to be placed on Iran, rhetoric increased, “all options are on the table,” which sounds like déjà vu.

Ron Paul repeatedly stated the same thing he did about Iraq – no real threat existed, no vital American interests existed, and constant meddling created more enemies than we could possibly kill.

We went to war with Iraq based on false claims of weapons of mass destruction. Trillions of dollars were spent. Hundreds of thousands of people died. ISIS emerged from the ashes of the Iraqi War. “Mission accomplished” was what the U.S. government said. Then came the never-ending U.S. occupation of Iraq.

Libya? We “led from behind.” We converted a relatively stable -- albeit oppressive -- nation into a slavery market and terrorist haven.

Syria? Never-ending proxy wars.

Afghanistan? We fought for twenty years and then we left in a hasty retreat.

Each time the pattern of events repeats itself. The threat is grossly exaggerated. Diplomacy is dismissed. A military solution is sold as the only viable option. And each time, Ron Paul spoke out against it.

He wasn’t opposed to being strong. He was opposed to being stupid. True strength is doing nothing. Securing your borders. And not allowing the Middle East to become a perpetual U.S. playground for the military industrial complex.

That’s what this is, isn’t it? Not a grand moral crusade. It’s a contract. It’s a budget. It’s generals moving into six figure positions at Raytheon and Lockheed upon retirement. It’s the same machine that becomes wealthy while the rest of the population pays.

War spending blows holes in the deficit. Trillions of dollars are printed and inflation eats away at savings. The value of the U.S. dollar decreases each time the cycle repeats. Young men and women are sent to die or return with injuries that may last a lifetime.

For what? So a D.C. lobbyist can claim another successful attack?

The American public has had enough. They are exhausted. They have witnessed their money disappear into the sand. They have buried too many young people. They have experienced the blowback – September 11 wasn’t ancient history; it was the direct result of decades of U.S. intervention. Each time the U.S. adds a new base, launches a new drone attack, or propped up another “ally,” we create another generation that hates us.

Ron Paul understood something the warmongers never will -- foreign policy is domestic policy. You cannot have a free society domestically while maintaining an empire internationally. The surveillance state that monitors your telephone calls? It was created during the war on terror. The spending that crowds out real investment? It was fueled by war deficits. The erosion of civil liberties? It has been justified by the latest crisis overseas.

He warned that provoking Iran would unite their people against us, not liberate them. He said that regime change may seem noble until we occupy another Muslim country and witness the growth of the resistance. He said we would be there for years, not weeks.

Look outside your window today. Oil prices are increasing. Stock markets are experiencing anxiety. Young Americans are questioning whether they will face the draft this time. Iranian proxy groups are already threatening retaliation. Hezbollah, Houthis, and the entire anti-American axis are lighting up.

And the same voices that lied about Iraq are appearing on every television screen right now claiming that this one will be different. “Limited strikes.” “Surgical.” “By Christmas.”

We’ve heard it all before.

The anger and frustration boil over because we know better. Millions of Americans listened to Ron Paul in 2008 and 2012. We carried his campaign signs. We read his books. We cheered when he exposed the Federal Reserve and the warfare state as two sides of the same coin. We wanted the non-interventionist foreign policy that puts America first — not Israel first, not Saudi Arabia first, not “global leadership” first. America.

However, here we are again.

The deep state does not care who occupies the White House. They have their scripts, their donors, and their revolving doors. They push, they leak, and they manufacture consent. And far too often, good people buy into the narrative each time because nobody wants to be called weak.

But weakness is not declining to engage in yet another Middle East quagmire. Weakness is continuing to follow the same failed foreign policy strategy for 70 years and expecting a different outcome.

True strength is rejecting the influence of the lobbies. True strength is bringing our troops home. True strength is securing our actual borders. And true strength is stating to the world that we will trade with anyone who wishes to trade with us and we will defend ourselves if attacked — but we will not continue to be the world’s policeman.

Ron Paul has said this for decades. His son, Rand Paul, continues the effort in the U.S. Senate. Thomas Massie, Mike Lee, and a small number of others continue to fight the good fight within the system.

Everyone else folds, funds, and cheers.

As the bombs continue to fall and the death toll rises, innocent Iranian civilians — including children and families — are caught in the crossfire because their government is brutal and our actions simply encourage the hornets’ nest.

How many more funerals? How many more injured veterans? How much more trillions will we add to a deficit that is spiraling out of control?

Enough.

American citizens did not sign up for permanent war. We did not elect to become the policeman of every desert and mountain range in the world. We want peace through strength, not strength through endless conflict.

Ron Paul understood this in 2012. He understood this back in the 80s. He understood this before most of us began to understand it.

At a minimum, we should listen to Ron Paul.

The video of Ron Paul is everywhere today for a reason. It is not nostalgia. It is a warning that still holds true today while the missiles continue to fall.

They ignored him in 2012. Now we are paying for it.

Perhaps — perhaps — this time, the message will stick before the next inevitable crisis pulls us further into the abyss.

Since history is the best guide, the war machine is already searching for the next enemy once this current one subsides.

And Ron Paul will be right again.

The question is, will we finally have the courage to take action?

America deserves better than to sacrifice yet another generation to the altar of interventionism. We deserve leaders that place our security, our prosperity, and our liberty ahead of the endless wars that enrich a select few and bankrupt the many.

Ron Paul gave us that choice.

The rest is up to us.