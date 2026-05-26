The myth-busting begins and Ron Paul is the buster.

Ever wonder why there are so many flags waving in the air above a country that feels much more like a debtor’s jail?

Dr. Ron Paul dismantles the myths in his most recent blog titled “America: Land of the (Not Really) Free,” which has been trending across X.

He brings forth two abhorrent practices that make a mockery of what it means to be free: taxation and drafting people into the military. These are not merely government programs; they symbolize the gradual throttling of freedom by an excessive government.

Dr. Paul, who has been the strongest advocate of our Constitution, does not sugarcoat his views. The income tax, passed under the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1913, converts every single paycheck into a government collection agency. Workers produce their livelihood and then give part of it to Washington bureaucrats.

This is not voluntary tribute; this is legal thievery.

Paul is Ahead of the Curve

Dr. Paul has continuously warned about how these types of systems foster unending spending and ballooned deficits and, ultimately, the hidden tax of inflation which destroys savings. When he advocated ending the Federal Reserve, it was largely due to its role as a money printing machine; thus allowing politicians to build empires.

The draft fared equally poorly in Paul’s criticisms. By forcing young males into uniform, the practice of involuntary servitude is being practiced directly in violation of the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution. Slavery by another name; camouflage-clad.

Dr. Paul, who volunteered as a pilot in the United States Air Force during World War II and flew combat missions, understands the difference between volunteering to serve one’s country and being forced into service. Dr. Paul believes that the draft serves only one purpose: to support endless foreign interventions. This is precisely what Dr. Paul opposed during his numerous Presidential campaigns.

No more wars, he urged repeatedly. And yet today, a Selective Service System looms over the next generation like a guillotine, ready to drop at a moment’s notice.

A Nation Spiraling the Drain

But look closely enough at these dual villains, and you’ll see how they relate to Dr. Paul’s advocacy of the gold standard.

Think about it historically. Prior to 1913, America operated under relatively sound monetary principles that approximated the gold standard; therefore, limited government intervention. No Central Bank to create money out of thin air to bail out debtors.

No income tax to finance such a process. Dr. Paul continually demanded change as detailed below. How should we change America? Paid subscribers have full access.