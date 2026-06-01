What happens when vocal opponents of our endless entanglements in foreign affairs find their criticisms twisted into accusations of treason?

The most recent example of this phenomenon is in the form of Ron Paul’s Liberty Report, which calls out the label of “domestic terrorist” for being applied to Tucker Carlson for his news reports and commentaries.

As we enter a period of unprecedented debate regarding the preservation of constitutional liberties and non-interventionism; Ron Paul has been sounding the alarm regarding the dangers of expansive government authority for nearly four decades, and this recent assessment falls within that paradigm.

Ron Paul assesses what appears to be an increasing trend by federal authorities and related voices, which is to expand definitions to suppress opposition, rather than address the substance of objections to extended overseas commitment.

By casting skeptics as internal enemies, they engage in the erosion of the very foundation of liberty upon which this nation was founded. At this point readers may wonder where such labeling ends when it becomes acceptable practice among government officials.

Where do we draw the line? It would be wise to follow the advice of Paul. His vision is laid forth below for subscribers.