Ron Paul has been explaining the case against interventions for decades. He highlighted the lessons we should be learning regarding the way we currently treat Iran and how our approach is going down the same paths of failure as previous attempts.

AntiWar.com reported the analysis from the report posted on X, that shows how an excessive approach to U.S. involvement abroad puts the U.S. in a worse position after every engagement. It also illustrates how we open ourselves up to retaliations, while draining our resources needed to address pressing needs domestically instead.

For decades, Ron Paul has advocated for using sound money and limiting the federal governments power as the best alternative to using dollar-printing to fund operations abroad. He warned us about the dangers of runaway inflation because of our commitment to unlimited wars.

Now, as tensions escalate worldwide, his warnings seem particularly relevant. The report explains that current developments prove that we are losing ground in Iran without achieving any type of victory.

There are several questions raised by these developments for all those paying attention to current events. How much longer will U.S. resources continue to flow into regions that refuse to submit to outside authority? And what happens when the bill comes due for average Americans?

We’ve got the answers below for subscribers.