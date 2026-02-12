Ron Paul has been advocating for auditing Fort Knox for years

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript164Ron Paul has been advocating for auditing Fort Knox for yearsFeb 12, 2026164ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksRon PaulSubscribeRecent PostsTom Woods appearance on Ron Paul Liberty Report gets HEATEDFeb 2The greatest danger is accepting the government as a nanny stateJan 22RON PAUL: "Former Al-Qaeda, Who Had A $10 Million Bounty, Visits The Oval OfficeJan 12RON PAUL: The Golden Age Fantasy Jan 2Quite possibly the best Ron Paul video in existence!Dec 23, 2025The GOP is barely catching up with where Ron Paul was 40 years ago!Dec 20, 2025Ron Paul explained the proper role of government way back in 1988Dec 13, 2025