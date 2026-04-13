Ron Paul Has Been Warning America for Decades About Its Deadly Habit of Funding Both Sides of Every War and Creating Tomorrow’s Enemies.

Ron Paul knew it would happen. He took his place on the floor of the U.S. Senate and gave the nation a master class in blowback. For decades, America has given billions of dollars and weapons to both Israel and the Arab states. That means American taxpayers and the American military have provided funds and guns for the deadly cycle of violence currently tearing Gaza apart. Washington says only one side exists. But the moral obligation for America’s role in creating these crises is split equally between two warring parties.

Paul said the contradictions were exactly what they were: a political liability to intervene endlessly.

At one point, Israel viewed Hamas as a tool to undermine Yasser Arafat and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). It worked for the short term. When America decided to support Palestinian elections, the group that we helped to legitimize became the enemy that we needed to destroy. This makes little sense.

This is the same pattern that we repeated again.

In the 1980s, the U.S. believed that supporting radical groups and funding madrasas across the Muslim world was a brilliant strategy. Ally with Osama bin Laden. Radicalize the population to create problems for the Soviet Union in Afghanistan. Celebrate the rebels when they were working in your favor. Many years later, the same networks used to help create al-Qaeda and the September 11th attacks that changed America, were also used to help create al-Qaeda.

Blowback isn’t a coincidence. Blowback is the predictable outcome of attempting to play an empire in places you do not understand.

But the part that the foreign policy establishment still cannot admit, and what the long trail of engineered alliances and abandoned consequences ultimately reveal about the true costs of America meddling abroad, will force even the most hard-nosed skeptics to re-think everything.

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Ron Paul has always spoke with the cool, precise language of a man who actually studies history, as opposed to simply repeating it. He voted against the resolution because he believes in a principle. Involvement in the region serves neither American interests, nor the long-term security of Israel. The short-term tactical victories continue to create long-term strategic disasters. We invaded to bring democracy, held elections, empowered radicals, and have spent decades trying to correct the damage at a tremendous cost to humanity and financially.

Why does Washington continue to fall for the same trap?

Because too many Americans believe that America’s role is to remake the world, not protect our republic. Paul has dedicated his career to rejecting this arrogance. Paul advocates for a foreign policy based on national interest, not nation building fantasy. No more blank-checks for endless conflict. No more arming factions today to fight them tomorrow.

Sarcasm aside, it is almost comical to see the same crowd that lectures us about “stability,” act as though they were shocked when their own policies produced the opposite. Fund both sides. Support elections in unstable areas. Then act shocked when the results are more chaos, more enemies, and more American blood and treasure wasted.

Ron Paul’s record stands as a rare example of consistency in a city consumed by contradiction. While other politicians pursue the next intervention or the next regime-change scheme, Paul asks the questions that really matter: Does this make America safer? Does this reinforce our ally or merely ensure the next crisis? History has answered with a resounding NO.

The cycle of creating monsters to fight monsters has drained our resources, diminished our reputation, and left future generations to pay for the mistakes made in the comfort of air-conditioned briefing rooms. Paul’s message serves as a reminder that there is another way; a humble, constitutional approach that prioritizes protecting American sovereignty first and avoiding the entanglements that weaken us from within.

Real leadership is not defined by how far we insert ourselves into every foreign squabble. Real leadership is defined by the wisdom to know when to pull back, secure our borders, balance our checkbook, and cease sowing the seeds for future wars.

Ron Paul understood this decades ago. He explained it clearly at the time, and the evidence has only grown stronger since. The American people deserve leaders that learn from history, rather than repeating its most costly mistakes. Ron Paul demonstrated what that type of leadership looked like. Now it is time for the rest of Washington to listen.