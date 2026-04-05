Ron Paul is a real one

Imagine helping to create a monster to fight one enemy and watching it devour everything in its path years after the fact.

That is essentially the painful lesson that Senator Rand Paul has delivered with crystal clarity. Hamas did not arise organically. In the beginning, Israel created Hamas to counter Yasser Arafat and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as part of a tactical effort to divide and conquer the Palestinian leadership and weaken the main opposition. At least initially, it appeared to be a clever tactic.

Now fast forward decades. That same organization takes control of Gaza through the very “free elections” that the United States promoted in the name of promoting democracy. The monster that the United States helped create is now the dominant force in Gaza. We are now being told that we need to destroy the monster that we created. This cycle of intervention, unintended consequences, and perpetual entanglement continues.

This is simply the same old story of blowback.

Do you remember the 1980s? The United States and its allies believed that it would be smart to create radical elements of the Muslim world in order to drain the Soviet Union in Afghanistan. The United States supported madrasas, provided financial backing to individuals who would become the core of al-Qaeda, and cheered on Osama bin Laden when his efforts were directed toward the Soviet Union. Years later, those chickens returned to roost on September 11th and in countless other terrorist acts.

Paul’s statement hits like a sledgehammer: there is too much blowback. We continue to play international chess with the lives and futures of others, and then we are shocked when the board blows up. We invade Iraq to promote democracy and hold elections, and chaos erupts, with radicals strengthened by the vacuum left behind. We encourage “free elections” for the Palestinians and we get Hamas, and then we spend years and billions of dollars attempting to reverse the outcome.

Is any of this good for the long-term interests of the United States? Or for the long-term security of Israel?

The pattern is depressingly consistent. Tactical short-term gains create long-term strategic disasters. We provide military aid to or empower one faction to counteract another faction, and we ignore the poisonous ideology that we are promoting and then we wonder why the region remains a tinderbox. Meanwhile, the blood and treasure of Americans are squandered while the borders of the United States remain porous and our debt grows exponentially.

There is a harsh reality that the foreign policy establishment desperately does not want you to see: what happens when the next “smart” intervention creates an even greater threat to the United States than the previous intervention created for the current day’s woes?

Senator Rand Paul has sounded this warning for years with the calm precision of a physician who actually reviews the entire medical record of the patient. He is not an isolationist. He is a realist. America should energetically defend its vital interests. However, America has absolutely no business acting as an empire builder or selecting sides in the ancient tribal and religious conflicts that pre-date the existence of our republic by centuries.

Our system works here because it developed from our unique history, culture and values — not because we can import and export it to societies that do not have similar foundational principles. Forcing elections into cultures that lack the necessary foundation for liberty typically just gives power to the most well-organized radicals. History continually confirms this.

Radicalizing populations to fight the enemy of the moment similarly has the same effect. Today’s useful proxy becomes tomorrow’s nightmare. Blowback is not a theory. Blowback is the predictable outcome of treating the world as if it were a game board rather than respecting sovereignty and focusing on our own vital national interests.

Paul’s warning should strike a chord in every American who is weary of forever wars, trillion dollar adventures, and the never-ending parade of threats that we ourselves create. True strength is not measured by how many countries we overthrow or how many factions we empower. True strength is determined by whether we secure our own borders, protect our own citizens, balance our own budget, and extricate ourselves from the entanglements that weaken us internally.

The resolution that Paul voted against was not merely a vote to support an ally. It would have committed us to greater entanglement in a conflict that already had multiple layers of blowback built into it. It is far better to learn from history than to repeat it at increasing costs.

America prospers when we lead by example. We prosper when we lead strong, prosperous, free and independent at home. We do not prosper when we attempt to remake the world in our image through bombs and ballots. The problems of the Middle East are profound and ancient. While we did not create all of these problems, we certainly have exacerbated some of them by playing amateur social engineer.

It is time to end the cycle. End the continuous meddling in the affairs of other nations which generates more enemies than we defeat. Focus on peace through strength at home. Secure America. Allow other nations to resolve their own fates while we remain the shining city that functions.

Rand Paul understands. His consistent voice opposing blowback and advocating for a restrained and interest-based foreign policy reminds us that there is a better way than continuing to repeat the same expensive errors. A better way that places the lives, treasure, and sovereignty of Americans first — where they belong.

The blowback train has destroyed enough lives and consumed enough resources. It is time to leave the tracks and chart a more sensible course.