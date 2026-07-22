Ron Paul has spent decades warning Americans about the dangers of socialism. This week, in a striking essay, he made clear that his opposition to government overreach doesn’t stop at the water’s edge of party loyalty.

Writing for the Ron Paul Institute, Paul didn’t pull his punches on either side of the aisle. He stated plainly, “Despite regularly denouncing the rising socialist menace, President Trump has been pursuing a policy arguably just as, if not more, dangerous to liberty and prosperity as anything proposed by Zohran Mamdani or Bernie Sanders.”

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That’s not a line you’ll hear from most Republican commentators, and it’s exactly the kind of principled consistency Paul has built his entire career on. The specific policy triggering his warning is the Trump administration’s practice of using taxpayer funds to purchase partial ownership stakes in private companies, a policy Paul says has already handed the federal government ownership interests worth approximately twenty seven billion dollars across thirty companies since January of last year.

Why does a policy that would be instantly labeled socialism if a Democrat proposed it get a pass simply because a Republican is the one doing it?

He Gives It a Name, and It Isn’t a Compliment

Paul doesn’t let Trump’s defenders off the hook by calling this something softer than what it actually is. He’s precise about the terminology, explaining that this policy technically isn’t pure socialism at all. It’s corporatism, a system where ownership remains nominally private while the government quietly gains significant control over how that ownership actually functions.

That distinction matters to Paul, and he’s careful not to blur it. Socialism and corporatism aren’t identical threats, but Paul argues they lead down remarkably similar roads, both replacing the free decisions of a genuine marketplace with government’s heavy hand steering outcomes from behind the scenes. Democratic socialists like Mamdani and Sanders want the government to own things directly. Paul argues Trump’s approach achieves a strikingly similar result while hiding behind private sector branding.

Here’s the sharp observation Paul makes that deserves far more attention than it’s currently getting. He points out that congressional Republicans, many of whom have spent years publicly criticizing the openly socialist wing of the Democratic Party, aren’t pushing back against this policy at all. Instead, Senate Republicans have quietly included a provision in the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act that would formally authorize it, creating what’s being called a Defense Equity Investment Account capable of investing up to five hundred million dollars directly into private companies.

The Warning He’s Repeated for Decades

This isn’t a new instinct for Paul suddenly discovering skepticism of government power. It’s the same principle he’s applied consistently throughout his entire political career, whether the threat came from the left or from his own party. Paul has long argued that government intervention in markets distorts outcomes regardless of which political label gets attached to the intervention, incentivizing investors to chase government favor rather than genuinely competitive products and services.

He’s blunt about where this particular road leads if Congress formally signs off on it. Paul warns that if the final version of the defense bill authorizes Trump’s corporatist approach, the country will have taken what he calls a major step down the road to serfdom, and Republicans will have forfeited what little credibility remained behind their claim to support free markets and limited government.

That’s a serious accusation aimed squarely at Paul’s own political tradition, not just at the socialist movement he’s spent years opposing.

The Consistency That Sets Him Apart

What makes Paul’s argument land differently than typical partisan commentary is precisely this willingness to apply the same standard in both directions. He isn’t arguing that Mamdani and Sanders are wrong while giving Trump a pass for pursuing government control through a different mechanism. He’s arguing that the mechanism itself is the problem, regardless of which party’s fingerprints end up on it.

Paul’s essay makes the underlying stakes explicit. Whether the government seizes control through direct ownership, as democratic socialists openly propose, or through partial equity stakes dressed up in corporate language, as Trump’s administration has been pursuing, the end result is the same fundamental shift away from a free market and toward centralized control.

How many Republicans currently cheering Trump’s corporatist investments would be outraged if Zohran Mamdani proposed the exact same policy under a different name? Ron Paul just asked that question in public, aimed it at his own party, and didn’t blink doing it.