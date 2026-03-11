Ron Paul Predicted Our Future 25 Years Ago

How has Ron Paul eerily and precisely predicted the future? And why was he hated so much, particularly when they are implicated in the wrong decisions being made currently, which will result in a probable future outcome? Is this why he was demonized so fully?

It’s not hard to predict the future when you observe, without ignorance, the actions of government officials presently (even two decades ago).

How Ron Paul Might Have Connected the Dots: It All Goes Back to Rothschild Banking Houses

Ron Paul, most commonly known for his plea to “End the Fed,” a system that was established unconstitutionally through the Federal Reserve Act, passed by Congress and signed into law by Woodrow Wilson in 1913, is no slouch.

The Fed only passed due to the influence of bankers who wanted to create a centralized system to control all of our money. Under the guise of chaos created by the banking panic of 1907, and the “lender of last resort” rules, a few shady figures who were politicians, bankers, and economists set up a secret meeting in 1910 on Jekyll Island – these psychopaths and tyrants really like their islands. Sounding familiar?

The 1913 group was doing the bidding of the Rothschilds, the very same family mentioned in today’s Epstein files thousands of times.

The attendees at Jekyll Island included:

Paul Warburg: This man had the strongest ties to the Rothschild family. His firm, Kuhn, Loeb & Co., collaborated with the Rothschild houses on international deals. He represented Rothschild interests in the U.S., with his brother Max Warburg on the German Reichsbank board (stockholders included the Rothschilds).

During Senate hearings, critics like Senator Robert Owen accused Warburg of being a Rothschild agent. Warburg’s role in drafting the Fed plan at Jekyll Island is seen by some as channeling Rothschild-inspired central banking models.

Warburg was the intellectual force behind the meeting. He pushed for a European-style central bank to enable better liquidity and international competitiveness, drawing from his experience with the German Reichsbank. Warburg drafted much of the plan and later served on the Federal Reserve Board from 1914 to 1918.

Senator Nelson Aldrich: As Republican Senate Majority Leader and chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Aldrich was the political architect of the plan. A business associate of J.P. Morgan (the same bank that tried to push Bitcoin and financed Epstein) and father-in-law to John D. Rockefeller Jr., he represented Wall Street interests and advocated for a centralized system to prevent panics.

His Aldrich Plan proposed a National Reserve Association dominated by bankers, which faced opposition for being too private-sector heavy.

Alexander Hamilton: Historical sources claim his First Bank was backed by James Rothschild, part of the family’s early U.S. involvements. The Second Bank involved Nicholas Biddle as a Rothschild agent.

Representatives from major banks like J.P. Morgan & Co.: This included Henry P. Davison, a senior partner at J.P. Morgan; Frank A. Vanderlip, president of National City Bank (associated with the Rockefellers); and Benjamin Strong, head of Bankers Trust (a J.P. Morgan affiliate), who later became the first governor of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Charles D. Norton, president of Morgan’s First National Bank, and Abram Piatt Andrew, assistant Treasury secretary, also attended. These men represented the dominant financial houses of New York, controlling vast portions of U.S. banking and industry.

J.P. Morgan had consistent business dealings with the Rothschilds, who reportedly used Morgan as a U.S. conduit for investments. Morgan’s firm financed U.S. ventures with Rothschild backing, and Aldrich’s 1908 European tour included a Rothschild-hosted dinner. Some claim that J. P. Morgan acted as a Rothschild front in America.

Interesting when Alan Dershowitz, Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer, admits that he and Bill Clinton were first introduced to Epstein by Lynn Forester de Rothschild.

The same family that helped to turn the U.S. into Israel’s circus act also funded all its wars and helped launch Epstein’s blackmail operation that has us in a war with Iran as we speak.

Ties to the Rothschild Family

Ron Paul’s Predictions

Maybe he knew that the chickens would come home to roost at some point, should the Fed not be dissolved.

Paul said, “I have no timetable for these predictions, but just in case, keep them around. Let’s hope and pray that I’m wrong on all these predictions.“

Here are the astoundingly correct predictions he made in 2002, almost 25 years ago:

The dollar crisis will worsen and class warfare will keep us pitted against each other rather than the people who made us poor.

Paul knew plenty about the Fed, He wrote a book called “End the Fed,” all about it. He said almost tow decades ago that Federal Reserve policy would continue at an expanding rate, with massive credit expansion, which will make the dollar crisis worse. Gold will be seen as an alternative to paper money as it returns to its historic role as money.

Agitation from more class warfare will succeed in dividing us domestically.

Peace in the Middle East will be short-lived.

Ron Paul predicted that, “Peace, of sorts, will come to the Middle East, but it will be short-lived. There will be big promises of more U.S. money and weapons flowing to Israel and to Arab countries allied with the United States.” But we’ve seen how America’s allies are being treated as long as Israel and Netanyahu control the White House.

Military adventurism will expand as people grow poorer.

Paul said that military and police powers would grow, satisfying the conservatives. The welfare state—both domestic and international—would expand, satisfying the liberals. Both sides would endorse military adventurism overseas. He’s talking about the politicians, not the people, who support none of this. He also suggested we might war again and that this would be divisive, with emotions and hatred growing between the various factions and special interests that drive our policies in the Middle East.

The U.S. taxpayer will be forced to pay for the rebuilding of the same countries our government and their conractors bomb to oblivion.

Here’s what Ron Paul said, as recapped in a Tucker Carlson interview,

“Our government intervention leads to unintended consequences. . . I predict U.S. taxpayers will pay to rebuild Palestine—both the West Bank and Gaza—as well as Afghanistan. U.S. taxpayers paid to bomb these areas, so we’ll be expected to rebuild them. . .”

Ukraine was first, let’s see if JP Morgan and BlackRock can use American taxpayer money to now rebuild Gaza, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, and the other places we’ve bombed. It’s a scam to launder your money.

Paul didn’t have a crystal ball, nor was he some kind of genius, but he was extremely aware of facts and could easily tell us that with Rothschild bankers profiting from both sides of every war, we were in for a wild ride in the future.

Now that we know who Epstein was funded by, do we need anything more to go after the evil in this world creating misery, death, suffering, sexual slavery for children, and literal monetary slavery for so many people?

Ron Paul was just the messenger. Don’t shoot him.