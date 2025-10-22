Ron Paul

Ron Paul

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Ron Paul supports the foreign policy of our Founding Fathers

Oct 22, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Ron Paul is a modern-day Thomas Jefferson.

Ron Paul is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Rand Paul Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture