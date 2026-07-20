In 2007 Ron Paul suggested a National Holiday as a way of reminding people what the Constitution says is owed to each citizen.

He had some very distinct thoughts about ending a major infringement of rights versus adding to government power.

Subsequent debate on this national issue further demonstrated how readily the basic ideas are discarded. Ron Paul’s statements made while supporting Juneteenth (a 2007 House Resolution) provided a prime example.

We share Paul’s view below with our subscribers.