Ron Paul understood liberty far better than modern politicians

It isn’t over. The lights haven’t gone out. The music hasn’t stopped. However, Ron Paul has been yelling from the stage for decades that the morning after the party will come.

One of his most urgent and clear presentations showed the blunt reality of the fiat dollar system that has ruled the world since August 15, 1971. On that date, President Nixon closed the gold window which ended the last vestige of the Bretton Woods Agreement. Since that date America had the unique opportunity to create the world’s reserve currency, while the rest of the world willingly accepted those pieces of paper.

We lived large. We lived off others. We created the largest debtor nation in human history. The entire global financial system has been built on the baseless foundation of pure fiat money.

Ron Paul has known of the failure of a system that is based on nothing more than the government’s promise and infinite printing. The world has prolonged this indulgence much longer than anticipated; however, such an indulgence cannot last forever. When the dollar loses its privileged position, and Ron Paul says it will lose that privileged position, the party will cease cold. All of the debt, both domestically and internationally, will need to be repaid.

Most individuals already experience the negative effects of inflation. Their savings are being slowly stolen by inflation. Their real wages continue to decrease. The cost of living continues to rise. However, the final accounting, when countries around the world will no longer accept our dollars (paper) and demand something tangible in exchange, has yet to occur. This will be the point at which the true financial crisis occurs.

This is the point at which the Keynesian crowd in Washington refuses to admit and what occurs when the next shoe drops on the dollar’s dominance will be so dramatic that it will alter the global order in a manner that threatens the fundamental tenets of American liberty.

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