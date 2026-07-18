Long before Flock cameras started popping up on street corners in every American city, Ron Paul was already warning that the surveillance state doesn’t need tanks in the street to strip away freedom.

His own institute just proved the point. The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity published a piece this week describing Flock Safety’s rapidly expanding camera network as the next evolution of a digital police state, built quietly while the country stays distracted by manufactured political theater.

Paid subscribers get access to the full archive and early releases.

The numbers behind that warning are staggering. License plate cameras now log approximately twenty billion vehicle scans every single month across the country. Twenty billion. That’s not targeted policing aimed at actual suspects. That’s mass collection of nearly every driver in America, whether they’ve ever committed a crime or not.

Isn’t that exactly the kind of quiet, creeping overreach Paul has been warning about his entire career?

He’s Been Saying This for Decades

Paul’s skepticism of government surveillance isn’t some new position adopted for a viral news cycle. He built an entire career on it. He’s a longtime, vocal critic of mass surveillance programs like the Patriot Act and the NSA’s bulk data collection, arguing consistently that these programs violate the Fourth Amendment’s protection against unreasonable searches.

He put the underlying principle about as plainly as it gets. Paul once said, “I have a personal belief that you never have to give up liberty for security.” That line could have been written about Flock cameras specifically, except he said it back in 2007, years before this technology even existed.

Paul didn’t stop at criticizing the NSA either. He’s flatly called for abolishing the agency altogether, arguing its mass spying programs are fundamentally destructive of freedom no matter how many reform bills Congress passes to make the spying look more palatable.

The New Version of an Old Threat

What makes Flock different from the surveillance programs Paul spent his career fighting is who’s actually running it now. This isn’t a classified government program hiding behind national security letters. It’s a private company signing cheap contracts with local police departments, and it’s spreading through American communities faster than most residents even realize.

The institute’s analysis nailed the real danger here, and it isn’t just the cameras themselves. It’s the artificial intelligence sitting behind them. A camera can photograph a license plate. The AI is what turns that photograph into a searchable database capable of reconstructing where a person has been, whom they’ve visited, and what patterns define their daily life.

Here’s the sharp take nobody wants to say plainly. This was never really about catching criminals first. It was about building the infrastructure of a surveillance state cheaply enough that no public vote was ever required, and then backfilling the crime fighting justification afterward.

The Constitution Never Anticipated This

Paul has spent decades arguing that the Fourth Amendment requires individualized suspicion before the government starts tracking someone. Flock inverts that entire principle. The system collects data on every single vehicle first, with no suspicion of wrongdoing whatsoever, and only asks questions about guilt or innocence after the fact.

That’s not how policing is supposed to work in a free country. Under the Constitution, police develop suspicion, establish probable cause, then seek a warrant. Flock’s model runs the process backward. The surveillance comes first. The suspicion, if it ever comes, arrives later, built entirely on a machine’s conclusion that a citizen has done nothing wrong until it says otherwise.

A recent Supreme Court ruling on geofence warrants may finally be catching up to this problem, recognizing that a person’s location history deserves constitutional protection even when a private company collected the data instead of the government directly. That’s a meaningful crack in the wall, but as Paul’s own institute pointed out, no single court ruling dismantles machinery that’s already been built and deployed in thousands of communities.

The Fight Isn’t Over, It’s Just Changed Shape

Communities across the country are starting to wake up. Some cities have already terminated their Flock contracts outright. Others are demanding stronger restrictions on how the data gets shared and how long it gets stored. That pushback is long overdue, and it’s exactly the kind of grassroots resistance Paul has spent his life encouraging Americans to embrace instead of waiting on Washington to fix itself.

The lesson here is one Paul has repeated for decades and Americans keep needing to relearn the hard way. A surveillance tool built by one administration gets inherited by the next one. A database assembled for one stated purpose eventually gets used for something else entirely. Once the infrastructure exists, there’s no guarantee it stays limited to catching the people everyone agrees deserve to be caught.

How many more surveillance systems need to get quietly installed before Americans stop treating this as a partisan issue and start treating it as the liberty issue Ron Paul has been warning about his entire life? The cameras don’t care which party is in charge. They just watch, and they don’t forget.