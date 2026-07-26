The answer is a lone Texan Congressman whose ideas continue to endure.

It’s time to credit Ron Paul as being the primary influence behind Austrian economics, foreign policy, and civil liberties.



His constant promotion of liberty and the repeated warnings about inflation and intervention resonate louder as the price increases for food and housing and U.S. involvement in foreign entanglements drag on.

Ron Paul did not need flashy headlines to express his ideas; he constantly went back to the Constitution and the dangers of central banking.



Consider the core of Ron Paul’s argument for sound money. It’s below for subscribers.