Ron Paul warned that we should defund both sides of the Israel-Palestine conflict

Ron Paul is one of those few politicians who doesn’t mince words. In the short video above, Ron Paul, long-time Congressman from Texas, offers a message that Washington really needs to listen to —

Stop funding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Fund neither side. NOW.

He remains resolute on a principle he has promoted for decades — Taxpayer funded aid should NOT be used to fund foreign conflicts. PERIOD. In his 2001 comments on the House floor, Paul explained how the US sends billions of dollars to Israel, and we also provide aid to its opponents. How does this create anything but more tension and more dependency?

ZERO PEACE!

Take a look at the money involved.

The amount of money sent over the years is in the tens of billions of dollars. All that money hasn’t created stability; it’s provided leverage — and resentment. A capable nation like Israel with a very capable military ends up being dependent on U.S. policy and can’t act independently due to the need to go through Washington to get permission. And, on the other side, aid given to Palestinian organizations or to nearby countries usually goes directly to individuals and/or organizations which will continue to spin this cycle. As a result of playing both sides against the middle, American families are paying the price in the form of higher gas prices, larger deficits, and the increased possibility of involvement in yet another U.S. war.

Paul correctly describes it as simply bad policy, and unconstitutional as well. The Founding Fathers never gave Congress authority to serve as the world’s bank and/or mediator in foreign disputes. They cautioned against entering into alliances with foreign governments — that was why they advised us to stay neutral, trade with all countries, and only fight if our national security is directly threatened. This philosophy served us well for generations.

Why is this video so effective?

It is because it presents such a simple and direct argument. No sloganeering. No cheering from either side of the aisle. Just straight-forward reasoning. End the aid, Paul states, and let each country govern themselves. When there is no outside influence attempting to mediate the conflict, then both parties have an incentive to resolve their differences rather than continuing to rely on foreign assistance. Therefore, tensions decrease when the outside interference with checkbooks ceases.

Americans are fed up with this charade. Our national debt now exceeds $36 trillion, veterans are waiting for medical treatment, our borders are stretched to the limit and yet billions of dollars continues to be sent overseas year after year. Paul’s question is rhetorical — Does this help make us safer? Does it help build up our economy? Does it honor the United States Constitution that we swore to defend?

The answers are clearly NO.

It is time to take a new direction. A direction toward true neutrality. A direction toward fiscal responsibility. If the members of Congress would follow Paul’s call to defund both sides and bring the money back to the United States and focus on what matters domestically, I believe the United States would be a stronger nation.

The video makes the case better than any speech writer ever could. Simple. Honest. Long overdue.

America deserves leaders who do not forget that. Ron Paul has always remembered.