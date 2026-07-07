Ron Paul has continually pushed this point through his persistent support for non-interventionism and the pursuit of peace. His recent post on X clearly articulates the sense of frustration felt by so many people.

Each time we engage in the same type of commitments, we do so in the name of achieving some form of lasting stability.

Over the last few generations, Americans have witnessed these events transpire. Each new engagement begins with assurances of rapid resolution, but typically evolves into extended commitments that deplete the Treasury and test the patience of the American Public.

Ron Paul has established a direct link between these types of outcomes and broader themes regarding liberty and the proper function of government according to the United States Constitution.

So, what’s the answer? It’s all laid out below for subscribers.