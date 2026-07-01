We all know that the legacy of our fathers are most frequently revealed in the quiet words of appreciation expressed by their children.

When Rand spoke on father’s day to honor his father Ron Paul for being a catalyst to many people’s understanding of sound money, limited government, and individual liberty, he did so with an accompanying photo of his family, which generated great interest among readers.

It was a meaningful expression of love from one father to another that comes at a time when the U.S. Is dealing with issues of inflation and the scope of its federal government like never before.

There’s more than meets the eye. We reveal what’s beneath the surface below for paid subscribers.