Ron Paul’s Lasting Truth: “Truth is Treachery in An Empire of Lies

Few statements are as piercingly relevant to the current state of politics in America than this:

“Truth is Treachery in an Empire of Lies.”

Ron Paul made this observation years ago. It continues to be a sonic boom today. One short sentence encapsulates the corruption at the heart of the American empire and the mechanisms that support the empire: lies, force, constant expansion, and punishing those who tell the truth.

The empire is not some shadowy conspiracy theory. The empire is the vast web of international entanglements (undeclared wars), economic coercion (aid to third-world countries), and domestic surveillance (the NSA) that has characterized Washington for generations. The creation of the empire demanded deceit and military might. The maintenance of the empire requires constant motion. Empires don’t stay static; they either contract or expand. When the first signs of weakness begin to show up, the reaction from Washington is nearly always the same: send more troops, send more dollars, and concoct more lies to justify the next military excursion.

For decades, Ron Paul has been a beacon of light shining brightly on this vicious cycle of empire-building. While other politicians were chasing the next photo opportunity or committee chairmanship, Ron Paul remained steadfast and reminded Americans that the greatest danger to their republic is the relentless expansion of government power both domestically and internationally.

He explained that the only way to continue to build the empire is through continuous expansion. If the empire experiences just a slight setback or weakness? Launch yet another operation, print yet more money, and spin yet another yarn about “exporting democracy” or “protecting freedom.” As long as the empire expands, the entire ruse remains intact. However, if the empire stops expanding, the entire illusion collapses. Standing in the way of that expansion — by merely speaking the truth — earns you the label of “traitor,” “isolationist,” or worse.

However, the more ominous warning that is still being shouted today, and what will happen when the empire’s need for constant expansion finally collides with the cold realities of the world and the exhaustion of the American public, will determine whether we reclaim our republic or lose it forever.

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