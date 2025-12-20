Ron Paul

Ron Paul

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The GOP is barely catching up with where Ron Paul was 40 years ago!

Dec 20, 2025

Ron Paul has long been ahead of the curve.

Get 25% off forever

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Rand Paul Review · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture