Individuals who sacrifice liberty for security will have neither liberty nor security. The idea is based upon the quote from Ben Franklin. Ron Paul uses these quotes as a battle cry against the slow creep of tyranny.

What happens when the government promises you protection and it provides you with shackles? Paul has spent decades revealing this scam.

From the federal reserve printing money to funding forever wars draining American lives and wealth. His call to “end the fed,” isn’t a fringe rant. Rather, it is a call to audit the fed.

The call is to expose the Fed’s activities so they can be held accountable for their actions with regard to creating real sound money. Inflation may not destroy your savings directly; it is also a type of hidden tax or thief in the dead of night.

Inflation takes away the rewards of your labor while elites buy gold standard alternatives in Fort Knox vaults we aren’t even allowed to look inside.

Ron Paul wrote about all of this long before it became a crisis for us today. What did he say?

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