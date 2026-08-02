The old machine was finally collapsing under its own weight of deception and never-ending wars, yet those insiders were pretending as if absolutely nothing had occurred as they drained the country dry.

The collapse was not accidental.

Decades of Ron Paul’s warning about the uniparty’s stranglehold were vindicated; it was just that the anger of millions of betrayed American’s was building towards a boil.

What’s the plan? We detail it below for subscribers.