Ron Paul Institute examines the new developments surrounding Trump and China in an unvarnished view on the Liberty Report. Economic realities and foreign policy decisions are discussed that either empower or weaken U.S. sovereignty.



Ultimately, negotiators will find that the actual source of leverage originates from a domestically based foundation of stability versus threats alone.



Ron Paul has emphasized for many years that true strength starts when you eliminate the Federal Reserve’s control over the nation’s monetary policy, and restore sound money.

Absent this first step, any agreement with Beijing will be just one more temporary fix to a system that is strained beyond recognition due to decades of inflation and debt growth. The Liberty Report episode clearly illustrates this point by looking at who ultimately controls the speed of negotiations.

Is China friend or foe? Is there a chance China might even replace the USA as a world hegemon? The answers are below for subscribers.