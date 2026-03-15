Why Can't Congress Be Pro-American?

Ron Paul Was Right Again—Time To Cut Off Funding For This Never-Ending Middle Eastern War

How did we get here?!

Decades of Washington meddling in the Middle East, and trillions spent; countless young Americans shipped overseas to be killed in deserts that hate us; and all we have to show for it is more chaos, more terror, and more innocent lives lost on all sides; and the same neocons and deep-state careerists demanding more cash and bombs. It’s maddening, and the one person who knew this whole mess would unfold, and was courageous enough to tell the truth on the House Floor while everyone else played politics, was Ron Paul.

In 2001 – immediately after 9/11 – when the drumbeats of war were beating loudly – Ron Paul warned us that messing around in the Middle East would lead to nothing but more wars. And his simple, constitutional, and spot-on answer was: cut off the foreign aid to both sides of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict. Stop choosing sides. Return to neutral status as an American nation. Let the people who live there figure out their own problems without our tax dollars fueling the fire.

Think about it.

We’ve been financing both sides of the conflict for decades. Billions to Israel for “defense.” Billions more poured into Arab countries, into aid organizations, and yes, even into some of the groups that eventually grew to hate us. Ron Paul pointed out the absurdity of this situation as early as the 1980s in his speeches regarding the Mideast conflict. He said that our involvement in the conflict represented a moral and political dilemma that no American should have to endure – giving money for bombs one minute, rebuilding rubble the next, and acting as if it’s all part of keeping America safe.

By 2001, Ron Paul made it perfectly clear on the House Floor: neutrality.

Friendship with all nations, and entangling alliances with none — as the Founders wanted.

“Consider neutrality,” he argued. “Consider friendship with both sides, and don’t pretend you’re intelligent enough to know which side to take solidarity with.”

Ron Paul didn’t take sides in the conflict; he simply wouldn’t allow American taxpayers to get caught in the crossfire. Cut the aid to Israel.

Cut the aid to the Palestinians and their supporters.

Quit perpetuating the cycle.

The establishment laughed at him. They called him an isolationist. Crazy. Fringe. But look at where we are today. Hamas, which Ron Paul accurately stated originated in the same meddling we promoted to counter other players -- now firmly entrenched, firing rockets, and dragging the entire region down into the abyss. Blowback is not a conspiracy theory; it’s basic foreign policy when you attempt to be God in someone else’s backyard. We funded factions, toppled regimes, propped up dictators, and pretended to be shocked when the hatred we fueled turned towards us.

This isn’t about being anti-Israel or pro-anything else. Ron Paul has consistently stated that true friendship includes respect for sovereignty -- not buying allegiance with borrowed money, or dictating borders from D.C. He supported Israel’s right to self-defense, but refused to make America the world’s ATM, or the world’s policeman. The same goes for the other side. No more using American taxpayer dollars to fund enemies of freedom while simultaneously claiming to fight for freedom. That is not a principled stance; that is suicidal.

And the cost? Oh boy, the cost. Trillions in wars since then -- Iraq, Afghanistan, endless “operations” in Syria, Yemen, etc., etc. Dead Americans. Broken veterans. An unsustainable national debt that threatens our very existence. All because the deep state wants endless wars. Defense contractors become wealthy. Politicians get campaign contributions and get to pose for photos op-ing as “tough guys”. The rest of us foot the bill in blood and taxes.

Ron Paul didn’t just talk theory; he put his vote where his mouth was. He voted against every single blank-check resolution, every single resolution condemning one side of the conflict while ignoring the blowback created by our actions. In 2011, when Congress was once again cheering for Israel against Palestinian UN moves, he spoke out again: “I do not believe that peace will occur if we continue doing the same things and hope for a different outcome. The United States has been involved in this process for decades, and has spent billions of dollars we cannot afford, and yet we have rarely gotten any closer to a solution. I believe the best option is to adopt non-interventionism, which will give those who are most affected the ability to resolve their own issues.”

BOOM! There it is. Non-interventionism isn’t weakness; it’s strength. It’s America First, before that term was co-opted by the establishment. It’s recognizing that our Constitution does not authorize us to, nor provide us with the intelligence to, micromanage 2,000-year-old tribal hatreds half a world away. We have attempted the interventionist approach to the Middle East for 75 years. How’s that working out? More dead children. Radicalization galore. More excuses for bigger government at home – surveillance, spending, restrictions on your rights – all based on the threat we ourselves created through our meddling.

Sarcasm aside, these are the same geniuses who assured us that invading Iraq would bring democracy. The same bunch who thought arming rebels in Syria was a good idea. The same group that funds both sides of a conflict, and then feigns surprise when the arms they provided are used against one another -- or against the U.S. Ron Paul called this out in real-time. He recognized how we helped birth Hamas as a counter-weight to other players, only to have it grow into a monster. He cautioned that propping up oppressive regimes puts both America and Israel at risk. He asked the “what if” questions that nobody else dared ask: What if our occupation and bombing of the area fuels the hatred? What if endless foreign aid simply reinforces the conflict?

Fast forward to today. The fighting continues. Gaza lies in ruin. Rockets fly overhead. Protest erupt outside of buildings in cities around the world. And yet the calls keep coming from the usual suspects: Give more aid. Send more guns. Get more involved in this Middle East conflict. Defund both sides? They’d rather defund our military at home and send our national security to the bottomless pit of endless wars.

This represents the ultimate expression of Big-Government Tyranny -- financially costly, and deadly. It bleeds our economy white. Diverts our attention from our open-borders crisis and our internal collapse. Empowers the elite who profit from permanent conflict. Free Markets and Liberty require Peace and Trade, not Empire-Building that destroys the Republic.

Ron Paul realized something that the warmongers will never understand: True Security begins at Home. Secure our Borders. Cut Waste. Get Un-entangled. Allow Sovereign Nations to take care of their own affairs, and extend friendship and commerce instead of aid and soldiers. That’s the American Tradition -- Washington, Jefferson, and many others warned against it.

Rep Ron Paul’s video does a great job of bringing up that 2001 wisdom right now when we need it most. It’s not ancient history; it’s a roadmap to get us out of the mess we’re in.

Enough. Americans are fed-up with sending their money and their youth to fight in other peoples’ battles. It’s time for Congress to listen to the one voice that was consistently Constitutional, Consistent, and Correct. Defund both sides. Bring the Troops Home. Stop Fiddling Around and creating more Wars. Focus on America -- our Economy, our Borders, our Freedom.

The Deep State Hates It. The Neocons Mock It.

But the American People?

They’re beginning to see it.

Ron Paul was right then. Ron Paul is right now. The only remaining question is how much more blood and treasure we’ll waste before we finally listen.