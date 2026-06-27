Young people are rising to defend the Constitution and promote real freedom. They are doing so with much more enthusiasm than the older generation.

The last few years of constant war and monetary experimentation have certainly tested the mettle of the nation’s institutions.

For those familiar with the trendlines over time, they will be able to clearly see how the current threads relate back to all of the warnings that were ignored by the very people who were supposed to act upon them.

As such, this is a significant statement; one that represents a reversal in expectations. For decades, older voices led the way in terms of discussions about foreign policy and economic stability.

Today, the energy driving the discussion is coming from younger voices (who have never had the same amount of institutional trust) questioning the need for military intervention abroad and demanding accountability regarding currency issues.

It is yet to be determined what impact these younger voices will ultimately have in shaping future policy debates. The potential outcomes are highlighted below for subscribers.